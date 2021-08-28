Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

