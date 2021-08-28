Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,056,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

