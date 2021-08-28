Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $5.23 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. DaVita accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 570,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,475. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

