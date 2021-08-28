Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $2.27 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.46. 15,329,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,707,230. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

