Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,635 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during midday trading on Friday. 3,848,834 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.