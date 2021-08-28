Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,162 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 16,215.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSTG opened at $27.55 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

