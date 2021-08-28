Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.