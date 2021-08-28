Royal Bank of Canada Has $165,000 Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,448 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $6,832,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,121,000 after purchasing an additional 424,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

BVN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

