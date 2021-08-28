Royal Bank of Canada Invests $159,000 in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBUY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,350,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,750,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000.

NYSEARCA KBUY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $32.53.

