Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $109.29 and last traded at $105.69, with a volume of 10593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RY shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.17.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.