Royal Bank of Canada Sells 2,504 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

