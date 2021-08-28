Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RY. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$132.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

