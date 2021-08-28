Royal Caribbean Group Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($4.32) Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($3.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,843,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

