Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 10,026 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $53,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,696 shares of company stock worth $1,541,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

