Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.20 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $48,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.43. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Argus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

