Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.04 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $52,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $364.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.80. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

