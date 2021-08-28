Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 15.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 264.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $528.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total value of $258,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,306 shares of company stock worth $29,720,831 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

