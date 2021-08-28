Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.55 target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.63.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$542.98 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.54.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

