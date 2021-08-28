SafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,648.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $2,648.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,790.78 or 1.00083295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009661 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.90 or 0.00490057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00358094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.19 or 0.00853730 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00066630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004714 BTC.

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

