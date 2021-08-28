salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.53 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.