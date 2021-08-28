salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78-6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. The company has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.15. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

