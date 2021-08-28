Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 711,600 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 29th total of 250,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $193.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.