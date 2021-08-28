Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Raised to $203.00 at Barclays

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $197.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

