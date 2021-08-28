Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

SNPHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 13,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,746. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04.

SNPHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

