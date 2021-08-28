Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.

SNPHY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 13,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,746. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04.

SNPHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

