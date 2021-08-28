Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,630,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.61. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

