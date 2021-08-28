Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

