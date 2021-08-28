Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 2.67% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.88. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

