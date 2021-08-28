Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.74. 16,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,718. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

