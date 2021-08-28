Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

FV stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 76,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $48.51.

