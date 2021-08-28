Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,010,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,686. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

