Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $4,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

