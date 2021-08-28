Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Insider Buys A$107,490.00 in Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, David Schwartz purchased 4,500 shares of Schaffer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

