Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) & Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Critical Contrast

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and Schneider Electric S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mediaset and Schneider Electric S.E., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 3 0 0 2.00 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 3 7 0 2.70

Mediaset currently has a consensus price target of $6.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Mediaset’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mediaset is more favorable than Schneider Electric S.E..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mediaset and Schneider Electric S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $28.74 billion 3.55 $2.43 billion $1.07 33.55

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Volatility and Risk

Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Mediaset on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure. The Industrial Automation segment comprises industrial automation and industrial control activities, across discrete, process, and hybrid industries. The company was founded by Adolphe Schneider and Joseph-Eugène Schneider in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

