Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $122,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 31,872 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26.

