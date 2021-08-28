SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 87.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

