Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 17,173 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Natus Medical worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Natus Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Natus Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 110,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,905. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a PE ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $344,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

