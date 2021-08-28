Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,236 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.37 on Friday, hitting $591.91. 378,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

