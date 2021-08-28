Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $809,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 105.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 219,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $919.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

