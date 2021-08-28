Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,261 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NYSE AIT traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.45. 159,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,736. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

