Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,890.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

