Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the July 29th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SIC opened at $14.25 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIC shares. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

