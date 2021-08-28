SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

SEMrush stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $495,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

