Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of ASAI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

