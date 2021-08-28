Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNSE. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue cut Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,460 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

