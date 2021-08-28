Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0015

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $287,413.09 and approximately $51,411.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

