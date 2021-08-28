Sentinel Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $107.07 million and $195,957.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,891,206,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,847,805 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

