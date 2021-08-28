Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 94.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

