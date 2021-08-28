ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SFBS opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

