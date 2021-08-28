Shard Price Tops $0.14 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Shard has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

