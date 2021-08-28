Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

SHLX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

